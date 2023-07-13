 Skip to main content
Pounds of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms seized in Henderson home with young children

Tyrone Williams, via Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Henderson say they arrested two men on a slew of charges after finding a large amount of drugs in a home on Wednesday.

State and local authorities say they executed a search warrant at a home on North Adams Street in Henderson on Wednesday, leading to the discovery of about three pounds of marijuana, over a pound of magic mushrooms, ecstasy pills, a gun, and other evidence.

Evidence photo from Henderson Police Department

Inside the house, authorities say they found 41-year-old Tyrone Williams, 37-year-old Stanley Ward, and two young children both under the age of four.

Both men were arrested on a long list of drug trafficking, possession, gun, and child endangerment charges. 

Police say the two were also charged with trafficking drugs within close proximity of a school.

Williams and Ward were both arrested, but a mugshot was not immediately available for Ward.

