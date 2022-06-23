Price gouging laws activated in Kentucky to combat high gas costs

Anti-price gouging laws have been activated in Kentucky to help protect families from overpriced fuel, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear says he signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency and activating the state's price gouging laws in an effort in a further effort to provide relief from record prices at the pump.

“Kentucky families deserve relief from increasing gas prices,” Gov. Beshear said. “Everyone sitting at a kitchen table working on a budget knows that every little bit helps, and I will continue to seek and take any action that might make even the slightest difference.”

Since Jan. 1, the Office of the Attorney General says it has received 263 complaints of price gouging, and that 22 of those complaints reported prices of 10% or more above the prevailing price in Kentucky at the time.

With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.