Pride protestors and supporters gather outside Daviess County Public Library

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Protestors gathered outside the Daviess County Public Library on Wednesday to rally against their pride month events.
DCPL is celebrating National Pride Month by giving out pride goody bags to readers.
‘Daviess County Citizens for Decency’ expressed concerns over the goody bags and the fact that they’re being offered to teens ages 13-18.
“The reason we’re here is we want to raise awareness. We don’t think that, as a whole, that the citizens of Daviess County realize what's going on in our library and we want them to be aware,” one protestor with the group tells 44News.
DCPL says this is something that a lot of public libraries across the country are taking part in, and they stand behind it wholeheartedly.
“We have something here for everybody in our community and people come in all shapes and sizes. So, we want to make sure that we celebrate that with the things that we do here, our programming, our collections. That’s what we were trying to do,” says DCPL Director Erin Waller.
In response to the protests, library and LGBTQ+ supporters showed up in numbers to share their own opinions on the matter.
“I’m just grateful that we have the people that are willing to show up and have this representation. Queer people exist, that’s a fact. It’s just whether we have the space to actually exist and share our voices,” Jordan-Blake Key tells 44News.
DCPL invites anyone to their public board meetings to share their thoughts and concerns. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21st.