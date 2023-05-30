Prison escapee makes latest appearance in Henderson court after being captured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the two convicts who ended up in Henderson after escaping from a prison in Ohio appeared in court on Tuesday.

James Lee appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon after previously being arraigned in Henderson on charges of evading police, receiving stolen property, and being a fugitive from another state.

During Lee's hearing Tuesday, court officials say that probable cause was found for those charges, and that he's now scheduled to appear before a grand jury on June 27.

Lee also waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday, meaning that he could be taken back to Ohio without the need for another hearing.

Lee was arrested after he and another escaped convict, Bradley Gillespie, crashed a stolen car while fleeing from officers in Henderson, authorities said.

While Lee was quickly captured following the crash, the hunt for Gillespie continued for several days until authorities said they found a body in the Ohio River that they believed was his.