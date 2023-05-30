Prison escapee makes latest appearance in Henderson court after being captured

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

James Lee mugshot via Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the two convicts who ended up in Henderson after escaping from a prison in Ohio appeared in court on Tuesday.

James Lee appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon after previously being arraigned in Henderson on charges of evading police, receiving stolen property, and being a fugitive from another state.

During Lee's hearing Tuesday, court officials say that probable cause was found for those charges, and that he's now scheduled to appear before a grand jury on June 27.

Lee also waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday, meaning that he could be taken back to Ohio without the need for another hearing.

Lee was arrested after he and another escaped convict, Bradley Gillespie, crashed a stolen car while fleeing from officers in Henderson, authorities said.

While Lee was quickly captured following the crash, the hunt for Gillespie continued for several days until authorities said they found a body in the Ohio River that they believed was his.

