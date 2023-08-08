Project bringing new solar energy facility to Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A new project will bring a new, utility-scale solar energy center to Henderson County.
Governor Andy Beshear announced the news on Tuesday, and said that the project was the result of a Power Purchase Agreement between Nucor Corp. and NextEra Energy Resources LLC.
Through the agreement, Nucor will receive 250 megawatts of renewable energy from Sebree Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources in Henderson County.
Gov. Beshear says that Sebree Solar is an innovative two-phase project that will have a capacity of up to 400 megawatts of American-produced solar energy.
The steel for the first phase of Sebree Solar will be sourced from Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky. Steel from the facility will also be used for another solar project to be built and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Green River Solar, in Meade and Breckinridge counties.
Over its 30-year lifespan, the first phase of Sebree Solar will contribute approximately $20 million in additional tax revenue to Henderson County which can be used for roads, schools and other public services.
Construction is set to begin in fall 2023, and the project is expected to start commercial operation in December 2025.