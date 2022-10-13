 Skip to main content
.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Projects in Henderson, Muhlenberg, and Union counties receiving more than $1M in funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Communities in western Kentucky are receiving millions of dollars in funding to support projects that will create or retain jobs and improve the lives of thousands of families, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday.

According to the governor's announcement, more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding is going towards eight projects that will create or retain 57 jobs, train 36 Kentuckians, and improve the lives of nearly 6,000 families living in the state's western communities.

Three projects in our area in Henderson County, Muhlenberg County, and Union County are receiving just over $1.2 million of that funding, collectively.

Those projects include:

  • Henderson Community College Advanced Manufacturing Lab Expansion, Henderson
    • Henderson Community College will use $650,501 to purchase training equipment to double the capacity of its Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab to meet the urgent demands of local manufacturers and increase the skilled talent pipeline. This investment is projected to train 16 individuals.
  • Ag Center Lift Station Project Phase 2, Greenville
    • The City of Greenville will use $387,772 for wastewater treatment plant improvements to support future economic development in the Greenville and Powderly areas. This investment is projected to retain two jobs and positively impact 2,646 families.
  • Water Treatment Plant Sludge Diversion Project, Morganfield
    • The City of Morganfield will use $163,325 to install a new pipeline, three manholes and four sluice gates. This investment is projected to positively impact 1,959 families.

“The Delta Regional Authority has been a key partner to Western Kentucky for years, and we are thankful for their continued investment,” Gov. Beshear said. “The projects receiving funding will benefit our Western Kentucky communities for decades to come improving infrastructure, supporting workforce training and business development, as well as enhancing health care access in rural areas.”

To see a full list of communities and projects receiving part of the funds, click here.

