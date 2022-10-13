Projects in Henderson, Muhlenberg, and Union counties receiving more than $1M in funding

Communities in western Kentucky are receiving millions of dollars in funding to support projects that will create or retain jobs and improve the lives of thousands of families, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday.
According to the governor's announcement, more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding is going towards eight projects that will create or retain 57 jobs, train 36 Kentuckians, and improve the lives of nearly 6,000 families living in the state's western communities.
Three projects in our area in Henderson County, Muhlenberg County, and Union County are receiving just over $1.2 million of that funding, collectively.
Those projects include:
- Henderson Community College Advanced Manufacturing Lab Expansion, Henderson
- Henderson Community College will use $650,501 to purchase training equipment to double the capacity of its Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab to meet the urgent demands of local manufacturers and increase the skilled talent pipeline. This investment is projected to train 16 individuals.
- Ag Center Lift Station Project Phase 2, Greenville
- The City of Greenville will use $387,772 for wastewater treatment plant improvements to support future economic development in the Greenville and Powderly areas. This investment is projected to retain two jobs and positively impact 2,646 families.
- Water Treatment Plant Sludge Diversion Project, Morganfield
- The City of Morganfield will use $163,325 to install a new pipeline, three manholes and four sluice gates. This investment is projected to positively impact 1,959 families.
“The Delta Regional Authority has been a key partner to Western Kentucky for years, and we are thankful for their continued investment,” Gov. Beshear said. “The projects receiving funding will benefit our Western Kentucky communities for decades to come improving infrastructure, supporting workforce training and business development, as well as enhancing health care access in rural areas.”
To see a full list of communities and projects receiving part of the funds, click here.