Property scam targeting community members in Henderson

Anyone looking to buy or rent a new property in Henderson, Kentucky, should watch out for a scam that's going around.
The Henderson Police Department issued a warning on the scam Monday, and said that over the weekend, the department had been made aware of the scam affecting the community.
According to HPD, scammers have bee posing as landlords or property owners. The scammers will request electronic payment as a deposit using third-party apps like Venmo or Paypal.
HPD says to avoid being scammed, you should always ask to see the property first before putting any money down.
When looking for properties online, there are a few red flags you should look out for, such as being asked for money up-front, typos in listings, or no credit check being involved.