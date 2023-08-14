Protestors gather at Ellis Park after death of another horse

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Protestors gathered at Ellis Park in Henderson over the weekend after the death of another horse at the racetrack.
The Evansville Animal Advocacy Group rallied at the racetrack after a second horse was euthanized there recently.
According to a steward's report from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, "Holy Moly Abraham" suffered an injury during the 8th race on July 30.
Leaders with the Evansville Animal Advocacy Group said this is a problem not just here in the Tri-State, but around the nation.
"We're protesting the horse racing industry as a whole because of the abuse, the horrific injuries, and the thousand of horses that die on American race tracks every year we need to ask ourselves at this point how many victims need to die before we say enough and end this so called sport," says Evansville Animal Advocacy Group President Sandy Jey.
The group says it will continue protesting throughout the racing season.