Racetracks, mobile apps submitting applications for sports betting in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEVV) — It's been one month since an announcement that sports betting will open in Kentucky retail locations on Sept. 7 and on Sept. 28 for mobile applications, and officials say applications are rolling in.
Since the announcement, seven of the state's licensed racetracks have submitted license applications, including Ellis Park in Henderson.
The other Kentucky racetracks that have submitted their applications are:
- Churchill Downs, Louisville
- Cumberland Run, coming soon to Corbin
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
- The Red Mile, Lexington
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland
- Turfway Park, Florence
Racetracks licensed for sports wagering will be able to open retail sports wagering facilities at their satellite locations.
Several mobile service provides have also applied for a license to operate in Kentucky, including Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Penn Sports Interactive.
“The countdown is on. Kentuckians can plan to place their first sports wagers, at a retail location, in just 28 days,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”
Officials say that applications are being reviewed by KHRC staff and will be voted on at a meeting of the full commission Aug. 22, but that an application doesn't guarantee licensure.
For more information about the sports wagering in Kentucky, click here.