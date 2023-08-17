Rapper Jack Harlow kicking off Kentucky tour in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A well-known rapper is kicking off a tour around the state of Kentucky right here in the Tri-State.
Jack Harlow will be kicking off his "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour" in Owensboro.
The first performance of the tour is on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Owensboro Sports Center.
After that, other shows are scheduled around the Bluegrass State in Pikeville, Covington, Murray, Bowling Green, and the Lexington.
The tour will be using advance registration so more fans can get tickets by helping to filter out bots and scalpers.
Fans can register now through Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. by clicking HERE for both the Artist presale as well as a Citi presale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week.
A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, Aug. 25 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.