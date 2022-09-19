 Skip to main content
Registration opens for Marsha's Place 'Walk for Life'

  • Updated
Megan DiVenti

A Henderson non-profit pregnancy resource center invites the community to participate in a "Walk for Life" this Saturday.

Marsha's Place will host the annual Walk for Life event on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at their parking lot. 

Registration and t-shirt orders are open at this time for $20.

Marsha's Place offers pregnancy tests, pregnancy support, parenting classes, counseling, and sexual health education. 

Organizers say donations allow the non-profit to offer services to clients at no cost.

