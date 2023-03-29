Reid's Orchard officially opens this weekend

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Reid's Orchard will officially open this weekend.
Officials say the farm will officially open Saturday, April 1st for the first day of their 2023 season.
Reid's officials say they will hold their Easter Adventure that day.
For customers interested in getting a head start on their spring gardening, the greenhouse is full of flowers, ready for purchase.
Saturday's event will include Easter egg picking, a meet and greet with the Easter bunny, animals in the barnyard, and kid activities for $10.
Reid's Orchard will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.