Remembrance tree to be planted for Owensboro city worker hit and killed by driver

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Owensboro is planning to celebrate Arbor Day in a special way.
For this year's Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, city officials say a special tree will be planted to remember the life of Billy Tyler.
Tyler was a city employee who was hit and killed by a driver while on the job.
In Tyler's honor, an Eastern Redbud tree will be planted at in front of the East Shelter at Legion Park. In partnership with Tyson Foods, the city will also be planting four Red Maple trees and four Nuttall Red Oak trees on Arbor Day. In the event of rain, the tree plantings will take place on May 5.
The public is invited to the park on Friday at 1 p.m. to take part in the event, which will also include an official Arbor Day proclamation.