Removal of Daviess Co. judge accused of misconduct upheld by Kentucky Supreme Court

  Updated
  • 0

The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the decision to remove a Daviess County judge who was accused of judicial misconduct.

A ruling from the Kentucky Supreme Court sustains the decision made by the Judicial Conduct Commission to remove Family Court Judge Julia Hawes Gordon from her role.

The supreme court's ruling comes after Gordon attempted to appeal the Commission's decision, saying that it was made in error.

In the ruling, the Kentucky Supreme Court says that the Judicial Conduct Commission was correct in its findings that Gordon violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The decision to remove Gordon from office was made after claims were made that she "inappropriately inserted herself" into at least three of her son's criminal cases.

You can see the full 47-page ruling from the Kentucky Supreme Court by clicking on the PDF document below.

Download PDF Kentucky Supreme Court ruling on Julia Gordon

