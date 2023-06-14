Rental scam making its way around Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Ohio County are warning hopeful tenants of a scam that's making its rounds.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that it had been made aware of a "renter scam" making its way through the county.
A warning shared by the sheriff's office says the scammers target hopeful rents by making fake listings of homes that are actually for sale, claiming the home is for rent.
The scammers then ask for a deposit for the rental as a way to steal the victim's money.
You can find information on rental scams on the Federal Trade Commission's website.