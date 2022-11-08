Results in for midterm elections in Henderson County

The results are in for several big races in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Multiple races were decided in Henderson County on Tuesday including the race for judge-executive, sheriff, and jailer.
Republican and incumbent judge-executive Brad Schneider won the race for Henderson County Judge-Executive, with 59% of the vote against his opponent Dorsey Ridley.
Chip Stauffer won the race for Henderson County Sheriff, in a close race against incumbent Sheriff David Crafton. Stauffer beat out Crafton with 52% of the vote.
As for the next Henderson County Jailer, that's Democratic candidate Bruce Todd, winning another tight race with 51% of the vote.
Several other elections were made in the county, such as positions for City Commissioners, school board district members and more. To see all of those results plus others from around the Tri-State, just visit https://www.wevv.com/news/election-results/.