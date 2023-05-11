Roof collapses on historic Dawson Springs building

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the oldest buildings in Dawson Springs has suffered major damage due to recent weather.
The roof of the former home of Computer Knights, has collapsed after multiple days of getting rocked by heavy rain and strong winds.
44News spoke to officials working in nearby City Hall, who say that they were startled by the noise from across the street.
"I was just sitting here working and I heard a big boom. I looked up and all I could see was smoke and bricks falling, so my first instinct was 'was somebody there, was somebody around and did anyone get hurt" said Amie Thomas, City Clerk of Dawson Springs.
Luckily, no one was injured, nor was anyone inside the building when it collapsed.
The building was owned operated by Ed and Becky Beeny for many years.
Officials say that the next step is to have an assessor come and inspect the structure, to find out whether or not it can be repaired or if it needs to be demolished.