RVBH has earned over $2 million in grants for their new recovery community center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — River Valley Behavioral Health will be opening a new recovery center called “The Gathering Place.” It will aim to help the community gain support and build healthy connections with their peers.
As construction is underway, “The Gathering Place” is to be described as more than a recovery resource center. It will provide a unique and nurturing experience for all.
The facility has received two different grants to help with the development of the center..
The first one is $2.6 million to use toward pregnant women and postpartum services for women with substance abuse disorders.
According to the CDC, nearly 110,000 people died in the United states from drug overdoses in 2022.
2,135 of those overdose deaths were in Kentucky, 28 were in Daviess County.
The second grant is worth $600,000 from the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health which will cover the first two years of a growing recovery community center.
“The Gathering Place” offers an environment for people to relax and attend different classes such as narcotics and alcoholics anonymous.
The grand opening of “The Gathering Place” will be on September 27th from noon to 2p.m.