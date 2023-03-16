Safe Haven Baby Box in the works in McLean County

Officials in McLean County, Kentucky say they're in the process of bringing a Safe Haven Baby Box to the county.
A post from the McLean County Judge-Executive's Office says that Diana Anderson, the Executive Director at Pathway of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center out of Muhlenberg County, visited on Thursday to discuss the box.
The Judge Executive's Office says that Diana has provided resources and information for McLean County to start planning the installation of one of the boxes, which are used by mothers as a way to safely surrender newborns.
Throughout the state of Kentucky, there are currently 16 Safe Haven Baby Boxes, with several in our Tri-State area. There are more than 100 boxes around the country.
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow mothers to surrender their newborn infants with 100% anonymity. A silent alarm is triggered after an infant is placed inside one of the boxes, prompting first responders to retrieve the newborn child.
No timeline was announced on when one would be coming to McLean County, but the Judge Executive's Office said more information would be released later.