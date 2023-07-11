Scheduled power outage planned in Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Some residents living in Henderson will be without power during a scheduled outage on Wednesday morning.
Officials with Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) say a scheduled outage will affect residents in the Balmoral Acres Subdivision, excluding the east side of Huntspoint Drive, Glengary, Way, and Glenshiel Way.
The outage is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last for approximately one hour, weather permitting.
HMP&L says the outage will allow crews to perform powerline maintenance.
Any customers who have questions should call HMP&L at 270-826-2726 and select option #3.