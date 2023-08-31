School bus hit by truck while dropping off student in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus in Daviess County on Thursday.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, officials tell 44News crews were being dispatched to an accident with injuries. We're told it happened on Highway 81, near Old Highway 81 Road.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a truck rear-ended the bus while it was dropping off a student. They say the student was walking out of the bus when it got hit and was knocked down, but that they weren't injured.
According to authorities, there were 28 students on the bus at the time of the wreck. None of the students were injured.
DCSO says the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and so was the bus driver, who was complaining of neck pain.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.