Search for suspect paused after fatal crash in Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0
7-15-22 fatal Henderson crash

First responders on the scene of a fatal crash at Old Corydon Road and the Henderson Bypass in Henderson, KY

A search for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Henderson, Kentucky on Friday has been put on pause.

The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of the Henderson Bypass and Old Corydon Road.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Authorities said they were pursuing a suspect who fled from the scene of the crash on foot. We're told K9 officers were also on the scene assisting in the search.

The search was eventually called off just before 2 p.m. after authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

No other details are available right now, but our crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

