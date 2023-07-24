Search underway for missing McLean County women

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities are looking for two McLean County, Kentucky women who never made it home.
McLean County 911 says 59-year-old Regina Payne and 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes, both of Calhoun, are missing.
The two women were reportedly last seen at a Sonic restaurant in Owensboro on July 21.
After leaving the restaurant, the two were supposed to go back to Riverside Manor in Calhoun, but never arrived, according to authorities.
Authorities say the women were traveling in a black 2010 Toyota Highlander, with Kentucky plate 278NHM. Police in Owensboro shared a photo of the vehicle.
Anyone who has information on Payne and Mayes's whereabouts should contact authorities.