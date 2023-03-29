Search underway for missing western Kentucky woman

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are looking for a woman who's been missing out of western Kentucky for a few days.
The Kentucky State Police says 39-year-old Jayme Wagner has been missing since March 27.
KSP says Wagner walked away from the Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville. She's about 5'7" tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.
Wagner was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, unknown shirt, possibly a t-shirt or sports bra and no shoes.
Anyone who sees someone matching Wagner's description or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313, or local law enforcement authorities.