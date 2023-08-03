Security cameras will be installed at Hanson Cemetery

HANSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Ongoing issues at Hanson Cemetery has lead city officials to approve a new surveillance system at the site.
Residents voiced concerns to the city after seeing people doing burnouts in the cemetery parking lot. The city has also been accused of doing things they say they haven't done.
"Been accused of us taking stuff and by putting the cameras in, they'll see that we're not," said Jim Epley, Mayor of Hanson.
The new cameras will have no sound, only video, out of respect to those visiting the cemetery.
The city has been receiving backlash from the community after items at gravesites were displaced. Mayor Epley understands property has been moved or destroyed but knows its not the city doing it.
"We have these storms and stuff and these winds are blowing and the city crews have to clean it up," says Mayor Epley. "We are not destroying anything, not taking anything from peoples markers and stuff."
The cameras will also be used to find the people that have been doing burnouts in the parking lot, as tire marks are found all over the lot. One resident tells 44news, they saw it happen once after a funeral.
"Its so disrespectful to the other people out here or to people that have people buried out here," says Mayor Epley.
Mayor Jim Epley told 44News, the city wants to do whatever they can to keep the cemetery looking nice and presentable for when loved ones come and pay their respects.