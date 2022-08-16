Self-service utility payment kiosk now available at Henderson Municipal Center

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say there's a new tool for residents available at the Henderson Municipal Center.
According to the city, the self-service utility payment kiosk is now available in the Henderson Municipal Center's drive-through lane.
The kiosk accepts cash, check and credit card payments.
- For those submitting cash payments, the city says there will be no change returned and over-payments will be applied to an account as a credit.
- Checks will be scanned at the kiosk and returned to the customer.
- Credit card payments are limited to a maximum of $300 per transaction and will cost a $3.95 transaction fee. If your bill exceeds $300 an additional transaction will be needed to clear the balance.
The city says that customers who choose to use the kiosk will need their account number. They can also scan the barcode on their printed account statement.
Paying more than one bill will require separate transactions.
The kiosk is now located at the outside lane of the drive-through window alongside a drop box that also accepts payments. The city says the kiosk is available to customers 24/7.