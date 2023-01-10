Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure

Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers.
The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close.
GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East Main Cross, also known as Highway 176, from Court Street to Martin Street due to the incident.
No timeline was given on the road closure, but drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Police didn't report any injuries, and said that utility officials were arriving on the scene.
No other details have been released right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.