Semi hit by train in Webster County

Officials in Webster County, Kentucky, say they were at the scene of a semi-vs-train crash on Tuesday.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on Tuesday around 6 p.m., at the entrance/exit to the Sebree Springs park located off 41 South just south of the city of Sebree.
According to the sheriff's office, an Evansville man who had driving the semi tried to cross the elevated train crossing when his trailer became stuck.
The sheriff's office says the man tried to unload the heavy equipment to free his trailer, but before he could, a 108-car CSX train hit the truck.
No one was injured and the rail line was shut down for approximately four hours while recovery companies attempted to move the heavy blacktopping equipment.
WCSO says that train traffic was allowed to resume late Tuesday night, and that recovery efforts continued until after midnight.
The lighted crossing arm was destroyed in the incident, and the sheriff's office says it's estimated the crossing will be closed for another 48 hours while the crossing arms are repaired.
The truck and trailer were also destroyed.