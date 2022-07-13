 Skip to main content
Serious crash involving motorcycle closes Owensboro intersection

  • Updated
OPD responds to serious crash at New Hartford Road and East 27th Street

OPD responds to serious crash at New Hartford Road and East 27th Street (Owensboro Police Department)

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, say they're currently on the scene of a serious crash.

Around 9:50 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department said emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash at New Hartford Road and E. 27th Street.

OPD said that both southbound New Hartford Road and E. 27th Street would likely be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No information was immediately released on injuries, but our 44News crew at the scene says the crash involved a motorcycle.

