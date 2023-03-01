 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Serious crash closes stretch of East Parrish Avenue in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Serious crash in Owensboro

First responders say they're at the scene of a serious crash Wednesday morning in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The Owensboro Police Department said around 8 a.m. that it happened on East Parrish Avenue.

OPD says East Parrish Avenue is currently shut down from Bluff Avenue to Leitchfield Road because of the crash. They say the area's expected to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you