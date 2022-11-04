Several agencies battling large wildland fire in Henderson County

Several agencies were called to the scene of a wildlands fire in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday.
The Smith Mills Fire Department said its units, along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union County Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Division of Forestry, were fighting a wildland fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday
The fire department says the fire broke out in the area of KY 136 and Klondike Road in Henderson County.
Our Storm Team 44 4K Doppler Radar showed smoke from the fire drifting over the Ohio River into the Posey County, Indiana area.
Local emergency management officials said that an oil well could be involved in this fire.
The public is asked to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.
Our 44News crew is currently on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.