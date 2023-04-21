Several Henderson County schools briefly placed on lockdown

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Three schools in Henderson County were briefly placed on lockdown by police Friday.
Officials with the Henderson County Schools district say that East Heights Elementary School North Middle School, and Henderson County High School were all placed on lockdown.
The schools were put on lockdown around 1 p.m. by the Henderson Police Department, the district said, but not because of any situation in or at the facilities.
The district said the lockdown was caused by a situation in the surrounding neighborhood, but it's not entirely clear at this time what that situation involved.
Lockdown at the schools has since been lifted.