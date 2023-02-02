 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several lane closures planned on KY 144 in Hancock County for cross drain repairs

  • Updated
  • 0
hancock-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

Drivers who travel KY 144 in Hancock County, Kentucky, should be aware of several upcoming closures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that beginning on Monday, Feb. 6, closures for cross drain repairs will begin at several intersections along the highway.

Closures will occur along the route at these intersections:

  • KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road (MP 4.90).
  • Buck Powers Road (MP 4.9) extending to KY 1700 (MP 6.9).
  • KY 1700 – (MP 6.8) extending to Goring Road (MP 8.5).

KYTC says that each section will be open to traffic as the cross drain work is completed.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you