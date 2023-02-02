Several lane closures planned on KY 144 in Hancock County for cross drain repairs

Drivers who travel KY 144 in Hancock County, Kentucky, should be aware of several upcoming closures.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that beginning on Monday, Feb. 6, closures for cross drain repairs will begin at several intersections along the highway.
Closures will occur along the route at these intersections:
- KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road (MP 4.90).
- Buck Powers Road (MP 4.9) extending to KY 1700 (MP 6.9).
- KY 1700 – (MP 6.8) extending to Goring Road (MP 8.5).
KYTC says that each section will be open to traffic as the cross drain work is completed.