Several weekend events expected to impact traffic in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Madisonville are giving drivers a heads up ahead of several events happening this weekend.
The first event drivers should know about is the 9/11 Heroes Run. It's happening on Saturday, Sept. 9, and road closures will be in place around the event route as early as 3:30 p.m. (Center Street - From Main Street to Franklin Street).
Then on Saturday evening, the city's next City Summer Concert Series event will be held at the First United Bank Events Plaza. Attendees are advised to get there early to get a good spot and avoid any delays.
Also happening on Saturday evening at Madisonville North Hopkins High School - the MNHHS Marching Maroons will host their Maroon Classic Band Competition starting at Noon. Drivers should expect traffic congestion in the area.
In addition, a Car Cruise-In is being held this weekend at the Parkway Plaza Mall. Police say drivers should be prepared for increased traffic around the mall, as well as limited parking.
Drivers in Madisonville are asked to be extra safe on the road this weekend, and allow plenty of time to get to their destination.
Officers with MPD will be on hand throughout the weekend to help with traffic management where needed.