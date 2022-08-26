Several western Kentucky school districts still in need of bus drivers

With the school year well underway, several western Kentucky school districts are still in need of transportation workers.
In Daviess County, Kentucky, the Daviess County Public Schools district has been able to fill all of its bus routes - but officials say they're still looking for help filling their substitute driver pool.
In order to make that happen, they're giving numerous incentives for new and existing drivers.
"Well, we've got a lot of employee incentives right now," says DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper. "We're starting a new incentive program with a $500 bonus attached to that for new hires, and existing employees have a retention bonus of $300, and that's going to be paid quarterly."
The incentives don't just extend to bus drivers. DCPS says any employee in the district who refers a bus driver that goes through training and drives for a least six weeks will be given a $250 referral bonus. DCPS officials say they're looking to hire around 10 to 15 substitute bus drivers in total. You can click here to visit the DCPS website.
However, the DCPS district isn't the only district struggling to fill positions this school year.
Officials with the Hopkins County Schools district say they're looking for drivers, and that they've even had to combine some routes. They are also offering bonus incentives to those who apply. To visit the Hopkins County Schools website, click here.
Districts in both Webster and Union counties are also experiencing driver vacancies.
While Muhlenberg County says it has bus driver positions filled, district officials in that county are still looking to fill substitute driver positions as well.