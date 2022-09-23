Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky

Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
After that, the sheriff's office says someone else called 911 and said that the suspect had forced their way into a home.
The sheriff's office says a deputy found the suspect inside the house, leading to the shooting.
Authorities say the deputy who was involved in the incident is uninjured. The break-in suspect was sent to the hospital in Owensboro, but their condition is unknown at this time.
No other details on the incident have been released. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.