Sheriff: Burglary suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities respond to reports of officer-involved shooting in Daviess County

Authorities are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky.

We're told authorities responded to a home in the 9000 block of US 60 West in Daviess County on Friday after the shooting took place.

Our 44News crew at the scene spoke with authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, who said that a burglary suspect was shot by a deputy.

Authorities say the deputy who was involved in the incident is uninjured.

Few other details are available right now, but we are at the scene working to gather more details.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

