Shoplifting cases on the rise in the Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro Police say that they are seeing an increase in shoplifting cases.
They say they don't know what is behind the rise in shoplifting cases, but that they have already seen around 250 incidents so far this year.
"Compared to 2021 that number is up 19%, and then it is up 29% from last year" said Officer Dylan Evans with the Owensboro Police Dept.
say that the number of shoplifting incidents they respond to is continuing to go up year after year
And that it’s not just big stores that are being targeted, as smaller shops and stores have been commonly been victims as well.
"We want our business community to be aware of this, and report anything that you guys have. We are always going to be responding to shoplifting and we want our community to know that we are going to see that whole case through" Officer Evans continued.
Police want to remind everyone that they should never confront someone who is shoplifting, and to call the police if you see someone shoplifting and they will handle it.
"Don't confront them, get a good clothing description, good vehicle description, when it is safe to do so. Obviously, like I said, we don’t want you to confront them, and possibly a direction of travel to help us when we are responding."