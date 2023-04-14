 Skip to main content
'SLOW DOWN': Owensboro mom issues plea after security camera shows child hit by moped rider

  • Updated
Security camera footage shows the scary moment a woman's daughter was hit by a moped driver in Owensboro, Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A local mom is pleading with drivers to use caution in neighborhoods after a scary situation that unfolded recently.

Lisa Wilkerson Vanvactor says the situation Wednesday could have ended much worse, after a moped driver crashed into her young daughter while she was playing outside.

Security camera footage shows the scenario play out. A moped driver headed down the street crashes into the young child, sending both to the ground.

Video courtesy of Lisa Wilkerson Vanvactor

"It’s that time of year, warmer weather so more people are out and kids running around playing. BUT please if you are in a neighborhood, I DON'T CARE what the speed limit is YOU SLOW DOWN!," a post from the mother says.

Vanvactor says it could have been any of the many kids that play in the neighborhood. "We have ALOT of little kids on our street," she says.

Thankfully, the child walked away with only scratches and bruises from the incident.

