Some Hawesville residents under boil advisory after water main break

  • Updated
boil water

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Some residents in the city of Hawesville are being advised to boil their water until further notice.

Officials with the city's water department said Tuesday that a boil advisory was in effect for some customers because of a water main break.

The water department says the advisory affects all customers living west of Highway 271 South.

While a timeline on when the boil advisory would be lifted wasn't immediately available, authorities say they'll update customers as soon as possible.

