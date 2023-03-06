 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Some still without power in western Kentucky after Friday's storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenergy crews working to repair damage following Friday's storms

Kenergy crews working to repair damage following Friday's storms

Hundreds of people remain without power in western Kentucky after severe weather hit the area Friday.

Officials with utility company Kenergy say their crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers after widespread damage caused by Friday's storms.

According to the utility, more than 100 power poles were broken as a result of Friday's weather, with countless downed wires also needing repairs.

As of about 9 a.m. Monday morning, Kenergy's outage map said that around 950 members were still without power. 

While more than 11,000 customers in southwest Indiana were without power Friday, with some outages continuing through the weekend, CenterPoint Energy's outage map shows those outages have been restored.

Kenergy says if its outage map shows your power is back on but it's actually not, you should call 800-844-4832 to report your outage.

