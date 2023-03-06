Some still without power in western Kentucky after Friday's storms

Hundreds of people remain without power in western Kentucky after severe weather hit the area Friday.

Officials with utility company Kenergy say their crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers after widespread damage caused by Friday's storms.

According to the utility, more than 100 power poles were broken as a result of Friday's weather, with countless downed wires also needing repairs.

As of about 9 a.m. Monday morning, Kenergy's outage map said that around 950 members were still without power.

While more than 11,000 customers in southwest Indiana were without power Friday, with some outages continuing through the weekend, CenterPoint Energy's outage map shows those outages have been restored.

Kenergy says if its outage map shows your power is back on but it's actually not, you should call 800-844-4832 to report your outage.