Special Needs Expo happening at Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday

A local nonprofit organization is holding an expo for individuals with special needs in Owensboro, Kentucky over the weekend.
Officials with Wendell Foster, Inc. are planning to hold the Special Needs Expo event on Saturday.
It's happening from noon to 3 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, located at 501 W. 2nd St. in Owensboro.
The event is free to attend, and features door prizes, a pop-up art studio, and offerings from dozens of vendors. Service topics provided by vendors during the expo include Advocacy and Support, Assistive Technology, Autism Services, Behavioral Supports, and much more.
Organizers say the Special Needs Expo is meant to serve as an opportunity for community agencies to collaborate in providing information about resources and services that will assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability.
For a full list of vendors and more information on the Special Needs Expo, visit wendellfoster.org.