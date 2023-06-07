Special window films coming to Henderson County Schools district to increase safety

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A new safety tool is coming to all of the Henderson County School district's facilities thanks to a new project that was announced on Wednesday.
An investment from the district and its community partners is bringing special "3M Safety & Security Window Films" to all of the district's buildings.
The total cost of the project is about $250,000, but district officials say that individuals, groups, grants, and other funding from around the community will cover up to 80% of the cost.
District leaders say this is just the latest investment in safety at schools, following the recent purchase approval for an OPENGATE Weapons Detection System for Henderson County High School, North Middle School, South Middle School, and Central Academy
“We are immensely grateful to the community for their dedication and commitment to school safety. Through their generous contributions and collective efforts, we will be able to implement enhancements to our school safety protocols," says Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson. "We believe that school safety is a collaborative effort, and we are thankful for our board members, local law enforcement, and community partners working hand-in-hand with us to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”
The safety window films make glass harder to penetrate and holds shattered pieces in place, helping keep both people and property safe, according to the school district.