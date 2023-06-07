 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Special window films coming to Henderson County Schools district to increase safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County High School

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A new safety tool is coming to all of the Henderson County School district's facilities thanks to a new project that was announced on Wednesday.

An investment from the district and its community partners is bringing special "3M Safety & Security Window Films" to all of the district's buildings.

The total cost of the project is about $250,000, but district officials say that individuals, groups, grants, and other funding from around the community will cover up to 80% of the cost.

District leaders say this is just the latest investment in safety at schools, following the recent purchase approval for an OPENGATE Weapons Detection System for Henderson County High School, North Middle School, South Middle School, and Central Academy

“We are immensely grateful to the community for their dedication and commitment to school safety. Through their generous contributions and collective efforts, we will be able to implement enhancements to our school safety protocols," says Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson. "We believe that school safety is a collaborative effort, and we are thankful for our board members, local law enforcement, and community partners working hand-in-hand with us to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.” 

The safety window films make glass harder to penetrate and holds shattered pieces in place, helping keep both people and property safe, according to the school district.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you