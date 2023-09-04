Spray parks remaining open in Daviess County to help residents beat the heat

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two spray parks in Daviess County will be open longer than usual to help residents beat the heat.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said Monday that the spray parks at Panther Creek Park and Panther Creek Park would remain open indefinitely due to the heat and humidity.
Community members can bring their kids to either spray park during the daily hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials say the spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park will close after Labor Day as scheduled, due to the start of recreational youth soccer.