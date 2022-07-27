Staffing shortage causes Henderson's Atkinson Pool to close early for the season

A community attraction in Henderson, Kentucky, has closed early for the summer season.
City officials said Wednesday that Atkinson Pool had closed two weeks early for the season.
Henderson Parks and Rec. Director Trace Stevens says there aren't enough staff members to safely operate the pool, leading to the early closure.
The pool was originally scheduled to close with the opening of schools in the Henderson County Schools district on Aug. 10.
City officials remind the public that the water features at the downtown riverfront and at East End Park will remain open.