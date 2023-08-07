Starbucks coming to Madisonville as part of large development project

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials in Madisonville made a big development announcement on Monday morning.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, joined by developers Hal McCoy and Mike Wiles, announced that a Starbucks location is in the works for the city.
According to Wiles, the Starbucks is expected to open around March 2024.
Wiles says the new Starbucks is coming to the city as Phase 1 of a three-phase development plan. The first phase of the plan also includes the addition of an Aspen Dental office next to Starbucks, which is expected to open around the same time.
Phase 2 includes 155,000 square-feet of retail shops, but no specifics on those developments have been released at this time.
As for Phase 3, that will include a sit-down restaurant, more shops, and possibly a hotel, according to Wiles.
According to Mayor Cotton, the developments are coming to Madisonville Town Center, located at I-69 and Island Ford Road.
Officials say the project is an approximate $30 million investment.
You can see the full announcement on the city's Facebook page.