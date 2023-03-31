State of Emergency declared in Kentucky ahead of severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency ahead of severe weather Friday.
"This is the worst forecast that I have seen as governor, and that's saying something," Gov. Beshear said in his announcement Friday.
"Because of that, I am declaring a State of Emergency so that we can be prepared, and so that you know the seriousness with which I'm taking this," Beshear continued.
See the full announcement from Gov. Beshear below.
