Stretch of Griffith Avenue closing in Owensboro this weekend for PorchFest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Part of Griffith Avenue will be closed in Owensboro this weekend.
Starting at noon on Saturday, June 10, Griffith Avenue will be closed from Frederica Street to Robin Road.
The closure is for the Owensboro PorchFest, which will feature local musicians performing on the front porches of homes in the Griffith Avenue neighborhood.
The event is expected to draw a large crowd, so drivers are asked to be mindful of walkers in the general area.
The closure on Griffith Avenue will end at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
For more information on PorchFest, visit https://www.porchfestobky.com/.