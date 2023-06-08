 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles (PM 2.5)
in the air for Thursday and Friday for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

  • Updated
  • 0
Stretch of Griffith Avenue closing in Owensboro this weekend for PorchFest (City of Owensboro)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Part of Griffith Avenue will be closed in Owensboro this weekend.

Starting at noon on Saturday, June 10, Griffith Avenue will be closed from Frederica Street to Robin Road.

The closure is for the Owensboro PorchFest, which will feature local musicians performing on the front porches of homes in the Griffith Avenue neighborhood.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, so drivers are asked to be mindful of walkers in the general area.

The closure on Griffith Avenue will end at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on PorchFest, visit https://www.porchfestobky.com/.

