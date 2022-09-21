Student removed from Owensboro High School after bringing airsoft/pellet gun parts to class

A student was removed from Owensboro High School on Tuesday after officials at the school say they found components to an airsoft or pellet gun on them.
A letter sent out to OHS parents on Tuesday explains that on Tuesday afternoon, school administrators were told by a student about another student who may be in possession of a firearm.
The letter from the school says that the student-in-question was immediately pulled out of class, and that "components to an airsoft or pellet gun" were found on them.
"It is important to note that the components were not capable of making the device operational," the letter from Principal Jennifer Luttrell explains. "However, our district considers this a serious matter and treats it as if it is the real thing."
Principal Luttrell says that the district's School Resource Officer will work with the County Attorney's office on charges related to the incident, and that the student under investigation has been removed from the building pending further action.
The letter urged parents to talk to students about consequences of bringing weapons, real or otherwise, to school, and said that the district will seek "prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."
You can see the full letter below.