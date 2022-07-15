 Skip to main content
Sturgis business hit after two police cruisers crash into each other

  • Updated
Sturgis KY Family Dollar hit by police cruiser

Family Dollar store in Sturgis, Kentucky, closed after being crashed into on Thursday night

A Sturgis, Kentucky business was hit by a police cruiser on Thursday night after it got into a crash with another police cruiser.

Authorities say two Sturgis Police Department cruisers were responding to a report of a fight at the Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally when they crashed into each other on Thursday night.

We're told the cruisers crashed into each other at the intersection at North Main Street and 12th Street in Sturgis around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

When the crash happened, one of the police cruisers hit the Family Dollar store at the corner of the intersection.

The Family Dollar store will remain closed Friday while the structural integrity is verified.

Officials tell 44News no one was hurt in the crash.

